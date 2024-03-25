THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As winter continues to grip Canada as spring is here, snow fall and weather warnings will impact your day. Travellers navigating the country’s highways face a myriad of weather conditions.

From snowstorms to clear skies, understanding the current weather outlook is crucial for safe travel. For the latest conditions, including road closures, check 511.

There are Winter Storm Warnings in effect across Northwestern Ontario. They will impact road and bus travel.

This article provides a comprehensive guide for travellers on Highways 400, 11, 17, and 100 in Manitoba, incorporating weather insights from various regions including Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout, Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Geraldton/Greenstone, Toronto, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Winnipeg.

Highway 400: Toronto to Sudbury

Travellers on Highway 400 heading towards Sudbury will start their journey with mainly sunny skies in Toronto, but should prepare for chillier temperatures as they approach Sudbury. The Toronto region expects increasing cloudiness, with showers likely to begin by Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sudbury will see a mix of cloudy skies and showers, with temperatures hovering around the mid-single digits. Dressing in layers and preparing for wet conditions is advisable.

Highway 11: Geraldton/Greenstone to Thunder Bay

Heading from Geraldton/Greenstone through to Thunder Bay on Highway 11, travellers will encounter significant snowfall and blowing snow, thanks to a long-duration snowfall event. With total snowfall amounts reaching 25 to 50 cm in both regions, visibility will be reduced. Travelers are advised to postpone non-essential travel and ensure their vehicles are equipped for winter driving conditions.

Highway 17: Sault Ste. Marie to Kenora

Travellers on Highway 17 will traverse a range of conditions. Starting from Sault Ste. Marie, the journey involves navigating through snow showers and periods of rain, with flurries expected as travellers approach Kenora and the Lake of the Woods area. Both regions predict snow and local blowing snow, significantly impacting visibility and road conditions. Adequate winter gear and cautious driving are recommended.

Highway 100 in Manitoba: Winnipeg

For those on Highway 100 in Manitoba, Winnipeg’s forecast includes mainly cloudy skies with chances of light snow and flurries. The temperatures are expected to remain below freezing throughout the week, with clear nights midweek. Travellers should prepare for potential icy conditions, especially during nighttime and early mornings.

Travel Tips and Preparation

Check Weather Forecasts Regularly: Weather conditions can change rapidly, making it crucial to stay updated with the latest forecasts. Winter Vehicle Preparation: Ensure your vehicle is winter-ready with snow tires, an emergency kit, and adequate windshield fluid. Dress Appropriately: Wear layers and pack extra clothing, especially if you’re traveling through regions with varying weather conditions. Plan for Delays: Winter weather can lead to unexpected delays. Allow extra time for travel and have accommodations in mind should you need to stop.

Weather-Related Travel Insights