Kenora and the Lake of the Woods area are starting the day at a chilly -9.1°C, with mostly cloudy skies. The region is on the cusp of a significant weather shift, expecting snow and blowing snow this afternoon through Wednesday, marked by low temperatures and brisk northeast winds.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

KENORA – WEATHER – As of 5:00 AM CDT, Monday, March 25, 2024, at Kenora Airport, the weather is mostly cloudy with a temperature of -9.1°C. The pressure is at 102.0 kPa and is falling. Humidity is low at 38%, with a northeast wind blowing at 18 km/h, creating a wind chill factor of -16°C. Visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The forecast for today includes cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon. Snow and local blowing snow are expected to begin this afternoon, with northeast winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. The high for today is predicted to be -5°C, with a wind chill of -21°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 2.

Tonight, snow and local blowing snow will continue, with an expected accumulation of 5 cm. Winds will remain from the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of -11°C, with a wind chill of -14°C this evening, worsening to -20°C overnight.

Extended Forecast

For Tuesday, March 26, snow and local blowing snow are again in the forecast, with an additional 5 to 10 cm expected. The northeast wind will continue at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be -8°C, with a wind chill of -21°C in the morning and -15°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1. The night will see periods of snow with a low of -13°C.

The extended forecast for Wednesday, March 27, calls for flurries with a high of -8°C. The night will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a low of -13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In anticipation of the cold, snow, and blowing snow, it’s essential to dress warmly. Layering is key, including a thermal base layer, insulated mid-layer, and a windproof, waterproof outer layer. A hat, gloves, and winter boots are also advisable to protect against the cold and maintain warmth.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the phenomenon of blowing snow can significantly reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions? It occurs when strong winds lift snow from the ground and blow it around, even if no new snow is falling.