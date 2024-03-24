THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Travellers planning journeys from Toronto through Ontario and on to Winnipeg on March 23, 2024, should be prepared for a wide range of weather conditions, including extreme cold and heavy snowfall in certain areas. Winter weather advisories are in effect across multiple regions, impacting road conditions and travel safety.

Toronto to Thunder Bay

Toronto: The city starts with clear conditions and a chilly morning at -7.1°C. Travellers can expect sunny skies throughout the day, with temperatures rising to a high of +2°C. Winds may become gusty overnight, bringing in cloudier conditions.

Thunder Bay: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect, with snowfall starting early in the evening and continuing through Wednesday. Accumulations of 25 to 45 cm are expected, alongside reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow. Travelers are advised to reconsider non-essential trips.

Thunder Bay to Geraldton/Greenstone

Travelers heading east from Thunder Bay toward Geraldton and the Greenstone area will encounter severe winter weather, including snow accumulations of 20 to 40 cm by Wednesday morning. Lake effect flurries today will give way to more widespread snowfall tonight through Wednesday. Visibility may be reduced, and road closures are possible.

Geraldton/Greenstone to Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout: The region faces extreme cold with a morning temperature of -24.3°C, warming slightly to -10°C. Sunny conditions will shift to cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries, increasing snowfall expected on Tuesday. Travellers should prepare for significant temperature fluctuations and potential snow.

Sioux Lookout to Kenora

Kenora and Lake of the Woods: Experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a morning temperature of -15.2°C. The day will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -3°C. Snowfall is expected to start on Tuesday, continuing into the night. Travellers should note the risk of frostbite due to extreme cold.

Kenora to Winnipeg

Winnipeg: Beginning with a partly cloudy morning at -12°C, moving to mainly cloudy conditions with a high of -5°C. Flurries and snow are expected Monday through Tuesday, with accumulations adding difficulty to travel.

Travel Recommendations

Travellers should monitor local weather forecasts closely and consider postponing non-essential travel, especially in areas under Winter Storm Warnings. For those who must travel, ensure your vehicle is winter-ready with an emergency kit, including blankets, food, water, and a fully charged phone.

Road Conditions

For the latest road conditions in Ontario, travellers should visit ontario.ca/511, follow @511Ontario on Twitter, or call 5-1-1. This service provides up-to-date information on road closures and conditions, helping you navigate safely.

Stay Informed and Safe: The weather across Ontario to Winnipeg is highly variable, with extreme cold and significant snowfall in the forecast for many regions. Adjust travel plans accordingly and stay informed on the latest weather advisories and road conditions.