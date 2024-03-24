THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service has mobilized a significant number of officers to Trillium Way following reports of an incident involving a weapon that came in around 4 PM today. This immediate response underscores the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the situation.

Community Advisory

In light of the ongoing police activity, members of the Thunder Bay community are strongly advised to keep a distance from the Trillium Way area. This measure is to ensure both the safety of the public and the efficacy of the police investigation. The Thunder Bay Police Service is taking every step to manage the situation with as little disruption and risk to residents as possible.

Call for Witnesses

As part of their investigation, the Thunder Bay Police Service is issuing a call for assistance from the public. Anyone who has information related to the incident, or who may have been a witness, is urged to get in touch with investigators. Community cooperation is vital to the swift resolution of this case and the restoration of safety and normalcy in the area.

At present, the Thunder Bay Police Service has not released further details about the incident, including the specifics of the weapon involved or any suspects. They have pledged to provide more information to the media and the public as the investigation allows.