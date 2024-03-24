HNO titles for U13 & U18 Kings

THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay under-13 and U18 Kings were crowned Hockey Northwestern Ontario AAA District champions Saturday after both completing two-game sweeps over the Kenora Thistles.

Game action for the U13s saw Thunder Bay skate to 6-0 and 6-2 victories to claim the HNO title and punch their ticket to the All-Ontarios, April 17-20, which will be hosted by the Vaughan Kings of the Greater Toronto Hockey League.

As for the U18s, they bounced Kenora 11-3 in the opener Friday before staving off a resilient Thistles’ side 3-2 in overtime a day later to take the series.

With the HNO championship secured, they will now shift their focus to the TELUS Cup West Regional, April 4-7, in Winnipeg, Man.

There Thunder Bay will take on either the Saskatoon Blazers or Regina Pat Canadians, who are vying for Saskatchewan U18 AAA supremacy, as well as the Brandon Wheat Kings and host Winnipeg Wild.

Saskatoon leads their best-of-five final 1-0, following a 4-1 win at home Friday, heading in Game 2 at Regina Sunday night.

Brandon was also victorious on home ice to commence the best-of-five Manitoba championship, topping Winnipeg 5-2 on Friday. They’ll meet again Sunday evening in their provincial capital.

With the Wild hosting the West Regional, they and the Wheat Kings are both guaranteed a spot in the upcoming four-team event.

Awaiting the regional winner will be a berth to the TELUS Cup Canadian U18 AAA Championship, April 22-28, in Membertou, N.S.

As for Thunder Bay’s U15 Kings, they earned a direct trip to the provincial championship, April 17-20, hosted by the Ottawa Valley Titans in Stittsville, Ont.

Also, the U16 Kings are of to Toronto today for the OHL Cup tournament.

They open-up on-ice action Monday at 11:30 a.m. against the Huron-Perth Lakers.

That will be followed up with a 5:15 p.m. match-up versus one-of-six, yet to be decided wildcard opponents.

From there, the U16s will take on the North York Rangers Tuesday, then conclude round robin competition Wednesday vs. the Oshawa Generals. Both those games are slated for 11:45 a.m.

Kings schedule pages



OHL Cup

TELUS Cup West Regional

U13 All-Ontario

U15 All-Ontario

UPCOMING GAMES

Monday, March 25

U16: vs. Huron-Perth Lakers 11:30 a.m. (Scotiabank Pond)

U16: vs. T.B.D. Wildcard Team 5:15 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond)

Tuesday, March 26

U16: vs. North York Rangers 11:45 a.m. (Scotiabank Pond)

Wednesday, March 27

U16: vs. Oshawa Generals 11:45 a.m. (Scotiabank Pond)

TELUS CUP WEST REGIONAL

@ Winnipeg, Man. (Hockey For All Centre)

All times ET

Thursday, April 4

U18: vs. Winnipeg Wild 9:10 p.m.



Friday, April 5

U18: vs. Saskatoon Blazers or Regina Pat Canadians 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

U18: vs. Brandon Wheat Kings 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Final

U18: 2nd round robin vs. 1st round robin 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

U13: vs. Vaughan Kings 10 a.m. (Westwood Arena)

U15: vs. Ottawa Valley Titans 10 a.m. (Cardel Recreation Centre)

U13: vs. Hockey Eastern Ontario 4 p.m. (Westwood Arena)

U15: vs. Alliance 4 p.m. (Cardel Recreation Centre)

Thursday, April 18

U13: vs. GTHL 2 p.m. (Westwood Arena)

U15: vs. Ottawa Myers Automotive 2 p.m. (Cardel Recreation Centre)

Friday, April 19

U13: vs. NOHA 2 p.m. (Westwood Arena)

U15: vs. OMHA 12 p.m. (Cardel Recreation Centre)

Saturday, April 20

U13: vs. OMHA 8 a.m. (Westwood Arena)

U15: vs. GTHL 10 a.m. (Cardel Recreation Centre)

U13: vs. Alliance 4 p.m. (Westwood Arena)

U15: vs. NOHA 6 p.m. (Cardel Recreation Centre)

Sunday, April 21

U13: vs. Medal round games T.B.A. (Westwood Arena)

U15: vs. Medal round games T.B.A. (Cardel Recreation Centre)