WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg wakes to a brisk Sunday morning with temperatures hovering around -12°C at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. Despite the partly cloudy skies in the early hours, residents should prepare for increased cloudiness and chillier wind chills as the week progresses.

The city is set for a stretch of cloudy days, with little fluctuation in temperature, maintaining a consistently cold atmosphere.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT, Winnipeg is partly cloudy with a temperature of -12°C. The pressure is rising at 102.3 kPa, indicating a gradual shift in weather patterns. With a humidity level of 66% and an east wind blowing at 13 km/h, the wind chill feels significantly colder at -19°C. Visibility is clear at 24 km, offering a crisp view of the city’s wintry landscape.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The forecast predicts increasing cloudiness through the morning, with winds shifting northeast and accelerating to 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h by early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly to a high of -5°C, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -22°C in the morning, improving slightly to -11°C by the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 2.

Tonight, the clouds will persist, with northeast winds continuing at 20 km/h and gusts reaching 40 km/h. The temperature will drop to -10°C, with wind chills dipping to -12°C in the evening and -17°C overnight, suggesting a notably colder night ahead.

Monday and Beyond!

Monday will remain mainly cloudy, with stronger northeast winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. The high will linger around -5°C, but the wind chill will feel much colder, ranging from -18°C in the morning to -13°C in the afternoon. The UV index stays low at 2, indicating minimal sun exposure.

The cloudy trend continues into Tuesday, with a high of -6°C and a low of -12°C, maintaining a consistent pattern of cold and cloudy conditions with limited variation.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the week’s chilly and cloudy forecast, Winnipeg residents are advised to dress in warm layers, including thermal underwear, fleece or woolen mid-layers, and windproof outerwear. A hat, gloves, and scarf are essential to protect against the biting wind chill, especially in the morning and evening. Footwear should be insulated and waterproof, suitable for cold urban conditions.

Weather Trivia

Did you know Winnipeg is colloquially known as “Winterpeg” due to its long, cold winters? In fact, Winnipeg is one of the coldest cities in the world with a population over 600,000, showcasing the resilience of its residents in the face of frigid temperatures.