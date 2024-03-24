Toronto – Weather – Toronto starts off a brisk Sunday with clear skies and a cold morning, as temperatures sit at -7.1°C at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

However, the city is set to enjoy sunny weather today, with temperatures gradually rising in the coming days. The clear and sunny conditions offer a brief respite before the weather shifts later in the week.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT, Toronto experiences clear skies, with the temperature at a chilly -7.1°C. The pressure is on the rise at 102.8 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions for now. The humidity level is at 69%, with a gentle north-northeast wind blowing at 8 km/h. Despite the sunshine, the wind chill makes it feel like -11°C outside. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, perfect for outdoor activities if you’re well bundled up.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The forecast for today promises sunny skies with a slight wind up to 15 km/h, warming to a high of +2°C. However, the wind chill in the morning will feel like -13°C, so dress warmly if heading out early. The UV index is moderate at 5, suggesting sunscreen for extended outdoor exposure.

Tonight, the weather shifts to partly cloudy with winds picking up, becoming southeast at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature will drop to -4°C, with a wind chill effect feeling like -9°C.

Extended Forecast

Monday looks promising with mainly sunny skies. The wind will continue from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and temperatures will rise to a pleasant high of 7°C. The night remains clear with a low of +3°C, suggesting a milder night compared to recent days.

Tuesday brings cloudy skies with a high of 8°C, marking a slight increase in temperature. However, the night will see the arrival of rain, with temperatures holding steady at a low of +5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the chilly start to the day but warmer afternoons, layering is key. Opt for a warm base layer and a medium-weight jacket that can be easily removed as temperatures climb. Don’t forget a hat and gloves for the morning and evening chill, and consider lighter options for the daytime. Sunglasses and sunscreen are also advisable during sunny periods.

Weather Trivia

Did you know Toronto’s all-time high temperature in March was 25.6°C, recorded on March 28, 1945? While today’s weather doesn’t come close to breaking records, the city’s diverse climate history shows the range of weather conditions Torontonians can experience.