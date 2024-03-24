THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As Thunder Bay residents enjoy a chilly but mainly sunny start to their Sunday, a significant winter storm looms on the horizon. The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the City of Thunder Bay, predicting a prolonged snowfall event starting this evening and extending through to Wednesday morning.

The Weather Desk is warning of snowfall accumulations reaching between 25 to 45 cm by Wednesday evening, accompanied by reduced visibility and challenging travel conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the weather is mostly cloudy with a temperature of -15°C. The pressure is falling at 102.5 kPa, indicating the approaching storm system. Humidity stands at 81%, with a light west-southwest wind at 5 km/h making the wind chill factor drop to -19. Visibility is good at 24 km, but this is expected to change as the storm moves in.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight, the calm before the storm ends as heavy snowfall begins, with accumulations of 5 to 10 cm expected overnight. The wind will remain gentle at up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will hover around -3°C, feeling more like -7°C with the wind chill.

Extended Weather Forecast

Monday will see the storm intensifying, with heavy snow and local blowing snow in the afternoon. An additional 15 cm of snow is forecasted, with winds picking up to northeast 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Despite the snow, the temperature will rise slightly to zero, with a wind chill making it feel like -7°C in the morning.

The storm continues into Tuesday, with more snow and a high of +2°C, turning slightly warmer. Tuesday night will bring periods of snow, cooling down to -7°C.

By Wednesday, the snowfall begins to taper off, leaving cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a daytime high of -3°C. The night may see slight clearing but remains cold at -13°C, with a 30 percent chance of flurries.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast, residents are advised to dress warmly in layers, with a focus on waterproof and insulated outerwear. Hats, gloves, and scarves are essential, as are boots with good traction to navigate snowy and potentially icy conditions.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the largest snowflake ever recorded was 15 inches wide and 8 inches thick? This giant snowflake fell in Fort Keogh, Montana, USA, in 1887. While Thunder Bay’s snowfall won’t break this record, the upcoming storm is a reminder of the power and beauty of winter weather.