Sioux Lookout – WEATHER – Residents are waking up to a bitterly cold morning with temperatures at -24.3°C, as observed at the Sioux Lookout Airport. The crystal-clear skies offer little warmth against the sharp chill.

As the week progresses, the forecast suggests a gradual shift from clear skies to snowy conditions, adding a layer of complexity to the already frosty landscape.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM CDT, the condition is mainly clear with the mercury plummeting to -24.3°C. The pressure is steadily rising at 102.6 kPa, hinting at changing weather patterns. Humidity stands at 80%, with a slight south wind at 4 km/h making the wind chill factor dive to an even colder -28°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, providing clear views despite the frigid temperatures.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The day promises mainly sunny skies with light winds up to 15 km/h, pushing the high to -5°C. However, the wind chill in the morning will feel a punishing -32°C, slightly improving to -7°C by the afternoon. The moderate UV index of 3 suggests some sun exposure, yet the risk of frostbite remains a significant concern.

Tonight, skies will turn mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of overnight flurries. The wind will continue at a gentle pace, dropping temperatures to a low of -12°C. The wind chill will vary from -8°C in the evening to a colder -20°C overnight, indicating a chilly and potentially snowy night ahead.

Extended Weather Outlook

Monday’s outlook shifts towards cloudier skies with a 40 percent chance of morning flurries, transitioning into periods of snow accumulating 2 to 4 cm. The northeast wind will pick up, reaching 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. The high will hover around -7°C, with wind chills making it feel like -20°C in the morning and -14°C in the afternoon. The UV index drops to 1, signalling low sun exposure.

The snowfall continues into Tuesday, maintaining steady temperatures with highs of -7°C and lows dipping to -14°C, accompanied by periodic snowfall throughout the day and night.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For Sioux Lookout residents, dressing for extreme cold and impending snow is crucial. Layering with thermal underwear, wool or fleece mid-layers, and a windproof, waterproof outer layer is advisable. Don’t forget insulated boots, gloves, and a hat to protect against the severe wind chill and frostbite risk. On snowier days, consider adding snow goggles and a face mask for added protection.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout, often referred to as the “Hub of the North,” serves as a crucial link for northern communities. Its weather patterns, particularly in winter, are a testament to its northern geographical location, showcasing extreme cold and significant snowfall that challenge even the hardiest residents.