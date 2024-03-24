Sault Ste. Marie – WEATHER – Residents will wake up to a brisk -8.4°C Sunday morning under mostly cloudy skies, as reported from the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.

The city is set to see a gradual warming trend over the next few days, albeit with a significant amount of precipitation in the form of snow and rain, indicating a wet start to the week ahead.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 8:00 AM EDT, the temperature stands at -8.4°C, with the atmospheric pressure showing a rising tendency at 102.8 kPa. The humidity level is relatively high at 80%, and a gentle east wind blows at 5 km/h, creating a wind chill effect of -11°C. Visibility is excellent at 32 km, offering clear views despite the mostly cloudy skies.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today, Sault Ste. Marie will see a mix of sun and cloud, with light winds up to 15 km/h and a high temperature approaching zero. The morning wind chill is notably colder at -20°C, but conditions will become milder by the afternoon. The UV index is moderate at 4, suggesting some sun exposure despite the clouds.

Tonight, the skies will become fully cloudy, followed by periods of snow totalling 2 to 4 cm. The wind will continue to be mild at up to 15 km/h, with temperatures dropping to a low of -4°C and a wind chill close to -9°C, making for a chilly evening.

Week Ahead Forecast

Monday promises a varied weather pattern, with periods of snow ending in the morning and a 30% chance of rain showers by late afternoon. The wind will pick up significantly, coming from the east at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures will rise to a more comfortable plus 4°C, although the morning will still feel cold with a wind chill of -9°C. The UV index remains moderate at 4.

The trend of wet weather continues into Tuesday, with periods of rain throughout the day and windy conditions. The high temperature will reach 7°C, moving into a warmer but wetter pattern. Tuesday night will also see periods of rain, with temperatures dropping to a low of zero.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the mix of chilly, sunny, snowy, and rainy conditions expected over the next few days, Sault Ste. Marie residents should dress in versatile layers. Waterproof outerwear is essential, especially on Monday and Tuesday, to stay dry during periods of snow and rain. Warm underlayers are advisable for the chilly mornings, while a lighter top layer can accommodate the warmer afternoons. Don’t forget waterproof boots and an umbrella for the wet days ahead.

Weather Trivia

Did you know Sault Ste. Marie is often referred to as “The Soo”? This nickname is derived from the French word “sault,” meaning jump or falls, referring to the rapids on the St. Marys River. The city’s unique location between Lake Superior and Lake Huron significantly influences its weather patterns, contributing to its varied climate throughout the year.