KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora and the surrounding Lake of the Woods area are experiencing a chilly start to their Sunday, with current temperatures recorded at -15.2°C at Kenora Airport.

Despite the partly cloudy skies this morning, the region is gearing up for a cold week with increasing chances of snow as the days progress.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM CDT, Kenora is partly cloudy with a temperature of -15.2°C. The atmospheric pressure is on a downward trend at 102.4 kPa, signaling changing weather conditions ahead. Humidity is relatively low at 58%, with an east-northeast wind blowing at 10 km/h. The wind chill factor is currently at -21°C, significantly lowering the felt air temperature. Visibility is excellent at 32 km, offering clear views across the area.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today promises mainly sunny skies with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high is expected to reach -3°C, but the wind chill in the morning will feel like a biting -28°C, improving slightly to -5°C by the afternoon. The moderate UV index of 3 suggests some sun exposure, yet the risk of frostbite remains high due to the extreme cold.

Tonight, skies will become mainly cloudy with the wind continuing at a gentle pace. Temperatures will drop to a low of -11°C, with the evening wind chill feeling like -5°C and worsening to -17°C overnight, suggesting a notably colder night.

Into the Week’s Weather

Monday sees a shift in weather patterns, with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of morning flurries that will increase to a 70 percent chance by the afternoon. The wind will pick up, becoming northeast at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. The high for the day will be -5°C, with wind chills making the morning feel like -19°C and slightly less cold at -12°C in the afternoon. The UV index decreases to 2, indicating low sun exposure.

The likelihood of flurries continues into Monday night, with a 70 percent chance and a low of -11°C, maintaining a consistent cold across the region.

Tuesday brings periods of snow throughout the day, with a high of -7°C and continuing into the night with a low of -12°C, marking a snowy and cold continuation to the week.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For those in Kenora and the Lake of the Woods area, dressing for the cold is crucial. Ensure to layer up with thermal base layers, followed by insulated mid-layers, and waterproof and windproof outerwear. Accessories such as gloves, hats, and scarves are essential to protect against the wind chill, especially in the early morning and late evening. Footwear should be insulated and waterproof to keep feet warm and dry during snowfall.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods, with its unique position straddling the borders of Ontario, Manitoba, and Minnesota, is known for its dramatic weather shifts. This large body of water can influence local weather patterns, especially in the winter, contributing to the area’s reputation for sudden snowfall and cold snaps.