IGNACE – WEATHER – As the residents of Ignace and English River ready themselves for a formidable winter onslaught, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued, signaling a prolonged snowfall event poised to commence this evening and persist through Wednesday morning.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The atmosphere over Dryden Airport, a nearby reference point, presents a mostly cloudy veil with a temperature lingering at -3.1°C as of 6:00 PM CDT. The barometric pressure stands at 102.0 kPa, indicative of the approaching storm system. A mild easterly breeze at 8 km/h contributes to a wind chill factor of -6, while visibility remains clear at 16 km despite the impending snowfall.

Expected Conditions

Tonight, the skies over Ignace and English River will turn increasingly cloudy, with snowfall initiating this evening. Anticipated accumulation ranges from 2 to 4 cm as winds shift northeastward, intensifying to 20 km/h with gusts reaching 40 km/h. The temperature is expected to drop to a low of -9°C, with wind chill values making it feel as cold as -17°C overnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Monday’s forecast predicts a continuation of snow accompanied by local blowing snow, thanks to northeast winds blowing at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. The temperature will hover near -7°C, with wind chill values nearing -17°C. The UV index will remain low at 1.

The snowfall is expected to persist into Tuesday, maintaining daytime highs around -7°C, with night-time periods of snow dragging temperatures down to -13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast, residents are advised to don heavy winter gear, including insulated coats, gloves, hats, and waterproof boots to combat the cold and snow. Face coverings may also be beneficial against the biting wind chills.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The term “Colorado low” refers to a low-pressure system that originates in the Lee of the Colorado Rockies. These systems are known for their propensity to generate heavy snowfall and severe weather across North America, particularly during the winter months.