GERALDTON – WEATHER – Geraldton and the wider Greenstone area face a severe winter weather challenge as a significant snowfall event is forecasted to start this evening and continue until Wednesday morning. The region is under a winter weather travel advisory, urging residents and travellers to reconsider non-essential journeys due to expected hazardous conditions.

Conditions along Highway 11 will likely be impacted by the storm. Consider that in all of your travel plans.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 8:00 AM EDT at Geraldton Airport, the day begins with sunny skies despite the frigid temperature of -27.8°C. The pressure is at 102.6 kPa, with calm winds and a visibility of 16 km. The extreme cold brings a risk of frostbite, emphasizing the need for protective clothing if venturing outdoors.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today, the area will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries, as lake effect snow may bring near 5 cm of snow to locations near Lake Superior. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h, with a high of -1°C but a morning wind chill making it feel like -31°C, and -4°C in the afternoon. The UV index is low at 2, reflecting the limited sunshine amidst cloud cover.

Tonight, periods of snow will begin, accumulating 2 to 4 cm, as winds remain gentle. The temperature will drop to a low of -7°C, with the wind chill making it feel like -4°C in the evening and -12°C overnight.

The Week Coming in with Snow

Monday’s forecast indicates more persistent snow, with 5 to 10 cm expected. Winds will pick up, shifting to northeast at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h by noon. The high will be -3°C, with wind chill factors near -13°C. The UV index drops to 1, signalling minimal sun exposure.

The snowfall continues into Tuesday, with temperatures rising slightly to a high of zero, potentially mixing snow with rain by Tuesday night as temperatures hold steady at zero.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should prepare for extreme cold and heavy snowfall by wearing multiple layers of insulated clothing, including thermal base layers, fleece or wool mid-layers, and waterproof outerwear. Protective accessories such as gloves, hats, and scarves are crucial, as well as insulated, waterproof boots. The risk of frostbite is significant in these conditions, making facial protection essential.

Weather Trivia

Lake effect snow is a common phenomenon around the Great Lakes, where cold winter air moves over the warmer waters of the lakes, picking up moisture and depositing it as snow on the leeward shores. Geraldton/Greenstone’s proximity to Lake Superior makes it susceptible to this unique weather pattern, contributing to the area’s winter snowfall totals.