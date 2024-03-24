The communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake First Nation are facing extreme cold conditions this Sunday morning, with temperatures recorded at a frigid -29.5°C at Big Trout Lake Airport.

The sunny skies offer little relief from the cold, with a wind chill factor plunging to -35°C, indicating a high risk of frostbite for anyone exposed to the elements.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM CDT, the area enjoys sunny weather, despite the bitter cold, with atmospheric pressure holding steady at 102.4 kPa. The humidity level is at 77%, and a slight south-southwest wind at 5 km/h does little to mitigate the severe cold. Visibility is decent at 16 km, allowing for clear views under the bright sun.

Today’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today, the weather will shift to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries, and light winds up to 15 km/h. The high is expected to reach -10°C, but the wind chill in the morning feels much colder at -37°C, becoming slightly milder at -13°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 2, reflecting minimal sun exposure.

Tonight, conditions turn partly cloudy with a continued 30 percent chance of evening flurries. The wind remains gentle, but the temperature drops dramatically to a low of -29°C, with the wind chill making it feel like -17°C in the evening and a harsh -36°C overnight, persisting the risk of frostbite.

Extended Outlook

Monday promises mainly sunny skies, with light winds maintaining the cold grip on the region. The high for the day will barely reach -11°C, with an even more severe morning wind chill expected at -38°C, slightly improving to -16°C in the afternoon. The UV index stays low at 2.

Cloudy periods will mark Monday night, with temperatures rising slightly to a low of -18°C.

Tuesday brings a change with periods of snow throughout the day, and a high of -8°C, signaling a slightly warmer but snowier day. Snow continues into the night, with temperatures dipping to a low of -14°C.