Winter Storm Advisory Issued

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is on the cusp of a significant winter weather event, with forecasts indicating a prolonged period of snowfall starting late Sunday afternoon and potentially extending into Wednesday.

A Colorado low is expected to bring heavy snow, reducing visibility and making travel hazardous. Residents and visitors are advised to prepare for accumulating snow and challenging conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Thunder Bay enjoys sunny skies with a temperature of -5°C. However, the wind chill factor brings the felt temperature down to -12 due to south winds blowing at 22 km/h. The air pressure is measured at 102.6 kPa, and visibility stands at 16 km. Despite the current calm, the weather is set to take a turn with the upcoming snow event.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

The weather pattern will shift dramatically starting Sunday, March 24, with increasing cloudiness and periods of snow beginning in the afternoon. Approximately 2 cm of snow is expected, with winds up to 15 km/h, and temperatures hovering around -2°C but feeling as cold as -22°C in the morning due to the wind chill. The snowfall will intensify into the night, with 5 to 10 cm expected and winds becoming easterly at 20 km/h.

The snow event continues through Monday, with constant snowfall and temperatures around -1°C, dipping slightly to -3°C at night. Tuesday will see a slight rise in temperatures to +2°C, but snow will persist, transitioning into periods of snow overnight and into Wednesday. The forecast suggests a total snow accumulation of 30 to 40 cm by Wednesday, with a 60 percent chance of flurries during the day and a 30 percent chance of flurries at night.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the extended period of snowfall and chilly temperatures, residents should opt for layered clothing, including thermal underlayers, waterproof outerwear, and insulated boots. Don’t forget hats, gloves, and scarves to protect against the wind chill, especially in the early morning and late evening.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the term “Colorado low” refers to a low-pressure system that originates over the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and can lead to significant weather events in Canada? These systems are known for bringing heavy snowfall and severe weather as they move northeastward across North America.