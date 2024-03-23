3/23- Tonight’s Full CWE Thunder Bay, ON Card Ft WWF Legend Savio Vega
Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Its a night of wrestling entertainment in Thunder Bay!
Saturday, March 23rd- Thunder Bay, ON
Location: Moose Hall (434 Fort William Rd.)
Time: VIP/Meet & Greet 6pm, Doors Open 6:30pm, Bell time 7pm
Tickets: VIP First Priority Access Meet & Greet $29, General Admission $24 in advance, $27 at the door.
Advance Tickets Available At: Comix Plus Music Exchange (186 S. Algoma St.), Good To Go Lotto (777 Memorial Ave. *Inside Wal Mart), 807 Cards & Collectibles (118 Cumberland Ave. N)
Advance Tickets Online At: www.cwetickets.com
Canadian Wrestling’s Elite returns to one of the hottest wrestling cities in the country, Thunder Bay TONIGHT and what a spectacular card on deck!
*MAIN EVENT!*
Special 8 Man Point To Prove Tag Team Elimination Match!
Special Attraction Match
WWF Legend Savio Vega vs. “The Mastermind” Kevin Cannon
CWE Championship Match
“The Zombie Killer” MENTALLO vs. “The Headline” Shaun Martens
CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match
CWE Jr. Champion Ronnie Attitude vs. “Red Hot” Sammy Peppers
AEW’s “Zombie Princess” Jimmy Jacobs vs. T-Bay’s Own Tyson Hiller
“Chiseled” Chad Daniels vs. 7x CWE Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan
Josh “Cheeks” Holliday vs. “The Rebel” Bobby Collins
Plus Chris Krumps hosts & much more!
For full event information visit www.cwecanada.ca