Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Its a night of wrestling entertainment in Thunder Bay!

Saturday, March 23rd- Thunder Bay, ON

Location: Moose Hall (434 Fort William Rd.)

Time: VIP/Meet & Greet 6pm, Doors Open 6:30pm, Bell time 7pm

Tickets: VIP First Priority Access Meet & Greet $29, General Admission $24 in advance, $27 at the door.

Advance Tickets Available At: Comix Plus Music Exchange (186 S. Algoma St.), Good To Go Lotto (777 Memorial Ave. *Inside Wal Mart), 807 Cards & Collectibles (118 Cumberland Ave. N)

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite returns to one of the hottest wrestling cities in the country, Thunder Bay TONIGHT and what a spectacular card on deck!

*MAIN EVENT!* Special 8 Man Point To Prove Tag Team Elimination Match!

Special Attraction Match

WWF Legend Savio Vega vs. “The Mastermind” Kevin Cannon

CWE Championship Match

“The Zombie Killer” MENTALLO vs. “The Headline” Shaun Martens

CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match

CWE Jr. Champion Ronnie Attitude vs. “Red Hot” Sammy Peppers

AEW’s “Zombie Princess” Jimmy Jacobs vs. T-Bay’s Own Tyson Hiller

“Chiseled” Chad Daniels vs. 7x CWE Champion “Hotshot” Danny Duggan

Josh “Cheeks” Holliday vs. “The Rebel” Bobby Collins

Plus Chris Krumps hosts & much more!