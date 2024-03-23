Winnipeg is currently experiencing clear skies with a chilly -15°C as the day begins. The weather, as reported from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport at 6:00 AM CDT, sets a sunny but frosty tone for the weekend, with a slight wind chill adding to the cold ambiance.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At a brisk -14.8°C, Winnipeggers are waking up to clear skies. The dew point at -20.0°C indicates dry air, with humidity levels at 65%. A gentle breeze from the SSW at 4 km/h nudges the wind chill to -18°C, making the air feel slightly colder than the thermometer reads. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, offering clear views across the city. The barometric pressure is on the rise at 103.2 kPa, suggesting stable weather conditions ahead.

Extended Forecast

The day promises abundant sunshine, with wind speeds picking up to 15 km/h. The high for today is expected at a modest -7°C. Morning wind chills will be particularly biting at -27°C, improving to -11°C in the afternoon, while the UV index remains low at 2, indicating minimal sun strength.

Tonight, the clear skies will gradually give way to partly cloudy conditions towards morning, with light winds persisting. The overnight low is forecasted at -14°C, with the wind chill hovering around -20°C.

The weather pattern for Sunday, March 24, includes a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will shift to the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h by early afternoon, marking a high of -4°C. Wind chill factors in the morning could reach -19°C, slightly improving to -12°C in the afternoon, under a moderate UV index of 3.

The week begins with cloudy skies on Monday, March 25, with a high of -5°C, transitioning to a night with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of -10°C. The cloudy theme continues into Tuesday, with a 60 percent chance of flurries and temperatures hovering around -7°C during the day and -11°C at night.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the variable but generally cold conditions, dressing in layers will be essential for Winnipeg residents. A base layer for warmth, a mid-layer for insulation, and a windproof outer layer for protection against the breeze are advisable. Don’t forget hats, gloves, and scarves to guard against the morning chill, especially when wind chills dip.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is known as the coldest city in Canada with a population over 600,000, showcasing its residents’ resilience and preparedness for cold weather conditions year-round.