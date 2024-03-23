As travellers prepare to navigate from Toronto, along the 401 and Highway 400, towards Highway 11 and Highway 17 through Ontario, and onto Highway 100 in Manitoba, it’s crucial to stay informed about the current weather conditions impacting road safety and travel plans.

Here’s a comprehensive outlook and guidance for your journey:

Ontario: Toronto to Thunder Bay

Toronto sees a brisk morning at -15°C, gradually warming to -7°C. Roads may be clear, but wind chills in the morning could affect early travelers. Conditions on the 401 and Highway 400 are expected to be manageable with clear skies.

As you move north towards Sudbury and along Highway 11, expect temperatures around -8°C with light snow ending by the afternoon, possibly affecting visibility and road conditions early in the day.

Continuing towards Sault Ste. Marie, travelers will encounter partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries and temperatures around -9°C. Wind chill factors make it essential to keep warm.

Thunder Bay offers clear skies and cold temperatures at -16°C, with sunny weather improving conditions on Highway 17, yet the risk of frostbite in extreme wind chills necessitates protective clothing.

Manitoba: Towards Winnipeg on Highway 100

Entering Manitoba and approaching Winnipeg via Highway 100, travelers will find sunny skies with a high of -7°C. Wind chills in the morning could reach -27°C, suggesting a cold start to the day. The conditions are clear, but the cold necessitates caution.

Traveler’s Guidance:

Visibility varies across regions; while clear in most areas, occasional flurries in northern Ontario may reduce it temporarily. Keep headlights on and maintain a safe following distance.

Road Conditions can be slippery, especially in areas experiencing snowfall or where temperatures fluctuate around the freezing mark. Exercise caution on bridges, overpasses, and less-traveled roads.

Wind Chill is a factor throughout the journey; dress warmly in layers and keep emergency supplies in your vehicle, including blankets and a winter survival kit.

For the Latest Conditions:

Before heading out, and during your trip, call 511 for the latest road conditions and weather updates. This service provides real-time information to help you make informed decisions about travel safety.

Travel Safe: Weather conditions can change rapidly, especially during the transition from Ontario to Manitoba. Stay informed, plan your stops, and if conditions deteriorate, consider postponing non-essential travel. Your safety is paramount.