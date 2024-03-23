Thunder Bay starts the day with clear skies and a chilly -16°C, as observed at Thunder Bay Airport at 7:00 AM EDT. The city is currently under the grip of cold weather, but the promise of sunshine brings a glimmer of warmth to the residents.

The first ship of the season will arrive to a Top Hat Ceremony this morning.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The temperature nears -15.9°C with a dew point of -21.4°C, indicating dry air and lower humidity at 63%. A gentle breeze from the WSW at 7 km/h pushes the wind chill to -21°C, highlighting the need for warm clothing. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, suggesting clear conditions for any outdoor activities. The pressure is at 102.9 kPa and rising, signaling stable weather for now.

Extended Forecast

The forecast for today is sunny, with winds shifting to the south at 20 km/h later in the morning. The high is expected to reach -3°C, although the wind chill will make it feel like -20°C in the morning, improving slightly to -8°C by the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 2.

Tonight, the skies will stay clear, with winds calming to 15 km/h. Temperatures are set to drop to a low of -20°C, with the wind chill reaching -9°C in the evening and falling further to -24°C overnight, necessitating extra layers for anyone venturing out.

Sunday, March 24, brings increasing cloudiness and a 40 percent chance of snow by late afternoon. The wind will remain gentle, and the high for the day will be slightly warmer at -1°C, though the wind chill in the morning could feel as cold as -27°C, improving to -5°C in the afternoon under a moderate UV index of 3.

The weather shifts towards more snow as the week progresses, with Monday and Tuesday both seeing snowfall and highs hovering around -3°C to -1°C. Nighttime temperatures will also drop, especially on Tuesday night, when it reaches -10°C, accompanied by a 60 percent chance of snow.

Wardrobe Recommendations

To navigate through Thunder Bay’s chilly yet sunny weekend, residents should opt for layered clothing, including thermal undergarments, fleece or wool for insulation, and a windproof outer layer. Accessories like hats, gloves, and scarves are crucial for extra warmth, especially in the morning and late evening.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay is known for its dramatic weather transitions, which can often bring about sudden snowfalls or temperature changes, illustrating the dynamic nature of weather in Northwestern Ontario.