Sioux Lookout Airport reports a piercing -26°C, with clear skies offering a calm yet intensely cold start to the day. The local community is set to experience a sunny weekend, albeit with temperatures that demand caution and preparation.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As the dawn breaks, the temperature slightly rises to -25.5°C, accompanied by a dew point of -28.4°C, indicating very low moisture in the air. The humidity stands at 77%, with a gentle NNE breeze at 3 km/h, barely stirring the frigid atmosphere. The wind chill intensifies the cold to -29°C, pushing the limits of outdoor comfort. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, and with the barometric pressure at 103.1 kPa and rising, it suggests stable yet chilly weather conditions ahead.

Weather Forecast

The sun will shine throughout the day, with winds remaining gentle, up to 15 km/h. Despite the sunlight, the high is expected to be only -8°C, with wind chill factors of -29°C in the morning warming slightly to -11°C in the afternoon. The UV index is low at 2, indicating minimal solar warmth. Frostbite is a significant risk in these conditions, urging residents to take protective measures.

Tonight promises clear skies, but with temperatures plummeting to -27°C and wind chills expected to drop to -31°C overnight, the frostbite risk continues. Light winds will persist, maintaining the severe cold.

Sunday, March 24, brings another sunny day, with a slightly warmer high of -4°C. However, the morning will start with a brutal wind chill of -32°C, improving only marginally to -7°C in the afternoon. The UV index increases to 3, suggesting a bit more sun strength but still a moderate risk of frostbite.

The outlook for Monday, March 25, indicates periods of snow with a high of -6°C, and similar conditions persisting into Tuesday, March 26, with continued snowfall. Nighttime temperatures will hover around -12°C to -14°C, accompanied by a 40 percent chance of flurries, signaling a wintry continuation into the week.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In this extreme cold, dressing in multiple layers is critical for maintaining body heat. Thermal underwear, followed by fleece or wool layers and a windproof, waterproof outer layer, are essential. Protect extremities with insulated gloves, a warm hat, and a scarf or face mask to cover all exposed skin and reduce the risk of frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout is no stranger to cold spells. The record low temperature for March was -40.6°C, set in 1966, showcasing the region’s capacity for extreme winter weather.