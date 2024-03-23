Sault Ste. Marie – WEATHER – Residents greet the day with a crisp -9°C, as partly cloudy skies offer a serene start. The city, observed from Sault Ste. Marie Airport at 6:00 AM EDT, prepares for a day of mixed weather conditions, combining sun, clouds, and the potential for early flurries.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The current temperature hovers at -9.0°C, with a slightly lower dew point at -12.8°C, indicating a dry air mass overhead. Humidity is relatively moderate at 74%, with a gentle north breeze at 3 km/h adding a slight chill, bringing the wind chill factor to -11°C.

Visibility stands impressive at 32 km, allowing for unobstructed views across the city. The barometric pressure is recorded at 102.4 kPa, though it shows a tendency to fall, signaling changing weather conditions ahead.

Today’s Forecast

The day is expected to evolve with a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 percent chance of early morning flurries swiftly clearing to welcome sunshine.

Winds will shift northwest, increasing to 30 km/h, making for a brisk day with a high of -4°C. The wind chill will make it feel significantly colder, dropping to -17°C in the morning and -9°C in the afternoon. The UV index stands at a moderate 3, suggesting brief periods of sun exposure.

Tonight, the sky will host a few clouds, with increasing cloudiness expected before morning. Light winds will continue, with temperatures dipping to a low of -13°C. The evening wind chill is forecasted at -8°C, intensifying to -19°C overnight, necessitating warm attire for any evening plans.

Looking ahead to Sunday, March 24, a mainly cloudy day awaits, with winds turning southeast and increasing to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the morning. The high is predicted at a slightly warmer -1°C, yet the wind chill in the morning could feel as cold as -22°C, moderating to -8°C in the afternoon. The UV index climbs to a moderate 5.

By Monday, March 25, the city will see cloudy skies once again, with a higher daytime temperature of +3°C. The night introduces a 40 percent chance of showers amidst windy conditions, maintaining a steady low of +3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With varying conditions and significant wind chill factors, residents should prioritize layers that can be adjusted throughout the day. A windproof jacket, insulated gloves, and a warm hat are essential, especially in the morning. Sunglasses may be beneficial during sunnier periods, despite the cold.

Weather Trivia

Interesting to note, Sault Ste. Marie experienced its record low temperature of -38.9°C on January 10, 1982, a stark contrast to the current conditions and a testament to the region’s diverse climate range.