KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora and the Lake of the Woods area are experiencing a clear and crisp morning at -17°C, setting the stage for a weekend that oscillates between sunny skies and snowfall as we delve deeper into March.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, the temperature reads a chilly -17.3°C, with the dew point suggesting dry air at -23.0°C. Humidity is relatively low at 61%, creating a comfortable, if cold, atmosphere. The wind from the NW at 10 km/h brings the wind chill down to -24°C, though visibility remains excellent at 32 km. The pressure, sitting at 103.0 kPa, is on the rise, indicating stable weather conditions for now.

Today’s Forecast

Today promises unobstructed sunshine with winds shifting to the west at 20 km/h by the afternoon. The high is expected to reach -6°C, though the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -24°C in the morning, improving slightly to -10°C in the afternoon.

The UV index is low at 2, reflecting minimal sun intensity due to the season.

Tonight, the skies remain clear, with winds reaching up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of -21°C, with the evening wind chill at -12°C worsening to -27°C overnight, highlighting the risk of frostbite.

Sunday, March 24, maintains mainly sunny skies with light winds. The temperature will rise marginally to a high of -3°C. However, the morning wind chill will plunge to -28°C, warning of frostbite risk, before becoming a more bearable -7°C in the afternoon. The UV index increases to a moderate 3.

As we move into Monday, March 25, the area will see periods of snow, with highs around -5°C, dipping to -11°C at night amidst continued snowfall. The trend of snow continues into Tuesday, March 26, with a daytime high of -6°C and night-time low of -14°C, alongside a 40 percent chance of flurries.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents and visitors should dress in layers to adapt to the changing conditions, focusing on insulation and wind protection. A high-quality thermal base layer, a fleece or wool mid-layer, and a windproof, waterproof outer layer are essential. Protect extremities with insulated gloves, a warm hat, and a scarf.

Weather Trivia

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are known for their dramatic seasonal weather shifts, offering everything from sunny, clear days to significant snowfall, highlighting the diverse climate of this picturesque area.