Weather Forecast for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Oji-Cree: ᑭᐦᒋᓇᒣᑯᐦᓯᑊ ᐃᓂᓂᐧᐊᐠ, Bearskin Lake First Nation (Severn Ojibwa: ᒥᒋᑲᐣ ᓴᑲᐦᐃᑲᐣ), Sachigo Lake First Nation (Severn Ojibwa: ᓴᒋᑯ ᓴᑲᐦᐃᑲᐣ), Kasabonika First Nation (Oji-Cree: ᑳᐦᓴᐹᓇᐦᑳ ᓂᐣᑕᒻ ᐊᓂᐦᕈᓂᓂᐧᐗᐠ , Sandy Lake First Nation (or ᓀᑲᣞ ᓵᑲᐦᐃᑲᓃᐣᐠ for March 23, 2024.

It will be another cold winter weather day with temperatures holding firmly at -24°C. Light snow flurries add a serene yet chilly atmosphere to the early hours as observed at Big Trout Lake Airport. It is like Winter has a tight grip on the thermometer and Old Man Winter knows once that grip loosens, his reign of cold is over.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, the weather station reports -23.9°C, under the effect of light snow, creating a picturesque but cold scene. The dew point sits at -26.0°C, indicating very dry air despite the snow.

Humidity levels are high at 83%, with a WNW wind blowing at 11 km/h, resulting in a biting wind chill of -32°C. Visibility is relatively good at 16 km, though the weather demands caution for outdoor activities.

The barometric pressure is measured at 102.6 kPa, with conditions suggesting a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Today’s Forecast

Today’s forecast anticipates a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind, coming from the west at 20 km/h, brings a high of -10°C.

Morning wind chill values could drop to -33°C, improving slightly to -18°C in the afternoon, but still carrying a risk of frostbite. The UV index remains low at 2.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of evening flurries. Winds are expected to lighten, but the low will plummet to -26°C, and the wind chill will become even more severe, potentially reaching -36°C overnight, emphasizing the need for proper protection against the cold.

The sunny start to Sunday will transition to a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 percent chance of afternoon flurries. A lighter wind at up to 15 km/h will accompany a high of -8°C. Morning wind chill values could be particularly harsh at -36°C, with a slight improvement to -11°C by the afternoon. The night promises clear skies but with a low reaching -28°C.

Looking forward, Monday maintains the sunny but cold pattern with a high of -11°C. Cloudiness increases by Monday night, introducing a 40 percent chance of snow, leading into a Tuesday marked by cloudier skies and higher chances of snowfall.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For residents and visitors to these northern communities, dressing in multiple layers remains crucial. Focus on a base layer that wicks away moisture, add insulating layers for warmth, and finalize with a windproof and waterproof outer layer. Cover all extremities with thermal gloves, hats, and scarves, and consider the use of thermal boots to protect against severe cold and frostbite risks.

Weather Trivia

These communities, deeply rooted in their Oji-Cree and Severn Ojibwa heritage, have long adapted to the extreme cold, with traditional knowledge and practices that respect and respond to the land’s harsh winters.