DRYDEN – WEATHER – In the early hours for Saturday, the communities of Vermilion Bay and Dryden are stuck in winter’s icy grip with brisk -20°C temperatures under mainly clear skies, indicating a chilly start to the weekend.

The weather, as recorded at Dryden Airport, promises sunny days ahead, albeit with persistent cold that demands preparation and caution.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, the thermometer reads a frigid -20.1°C, with a dew point of -23.6°C reflecting the dry air enveloping the area. The humidity stands at 74%, while a light west wind at 8 km/h amplifies the cold to a wind chill of -26°C. Visibility is moderately clear at 16 km, offering decent conditions for those needing to venture outside. The atmospheric pressure is stable at 103.0 kPa, indicating steady weather patterns for now.

Today and Weekend’s Forecast

A sunny day is on the horizon, with wind speeds expected to pick up to 15 km/h. The daytime high will marginally rise to -7°C, but the wind chill will remain a factor, feeling like -27°C in the morning and improving slightly to -12°C in the afternoon.

The UV index stays low at 2, suggesting minimal sun exposure despite the clear skies.

The night will bring clear skies again, with calm winds continuing. Temperatures are set to drop to a low of -24°C, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as -27°C overnight, emphasizing the need for warm indoor settings.

Sunday, March 24, starts with sunny conditions, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind chills in the morning could reach a biting -29°C, posing a risk of frostbite, before warming to -6°C in the afternoon.

The UV index rises slightly to a moderate 3, signaling a bit more sun strength.

Cloudiness increases by Sunday night, bringing a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -10°C, leading into a Monday that will see periods of snow and similar temperatures, maintaining the chilly theme of the season.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In response to the cold, layering is essential. Start with a thermal base layer, add insulating fabrics in the middle, and don’t forget a windproof outer layer to shield against the chill. Accessories such as hats, gloves, and scarves are crucial for preventing heat loss, especially in the early mornings and late evenings.

Weather Trivia

The region around Vermilion Bay and Dryden is no stranger to cold snaps, with historical records showing sudden temperature drops that test the resilience of its residents and the readiness of their winter gear.