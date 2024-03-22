Viewer Discretion Advised: Sensitive Content Notice NetNewsLedger acknowledges that the content of our reports, especially those involving violence or trauma, might be unsettling for some of our readers. We urge everyone to consider their mental well-being before reading potentially triggering news items.

Tragic Discovery: Unresponsive Man Found in Apartment

WINNIPEG – NEWS – In a somber turn of events, the Winnipeg Police were called to an apartment suite on the 800 block of Main Street on the morning of March 19, 2024, following reports of an unresponsive adult male.

Officers from the North District discovered the individual, who was swiftly taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Murdo Baker, a former resident of South Indian Lake who had made Winnipeg his home. Baker’s family has been notified, marking a tragic loss for the community and all who knew him.

Call for Public Assistance: Seeking Information and Surveillance Footage

The investigation, led by the Homicide Unit, is actively ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with video surveillance or any information that could aid in the investigation to come forward. Contact can be made directly with the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.