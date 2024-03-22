Weather Forecast for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Oji-Cree: ᑭᐦᒋᓇᒣᑯᐦᓯᑊ ᐃᓂᓂᐧᐊᐠ, Bearskin Lake First Nation (Severn Ojibwa: ᒥᒋᑲᐣ ᓴᑲᐦᐃᑲᐣ), Sachigo Lake First Nation (Severn Ojibwa: ᓴᒋᑯ ᓴᑲᐦᐃᑲᐣ), Kasabonika First Nation (Oji-Cree: ᑳᐦᓴᐹᓇᐦᑳ ᓂᐣᑕᒻ ᐊᓂᐦᕈᓂᓂᐧᐗᐠ , Sandy Lake First Nation (or ᓀᑲᣞ ᓵᑲᐦᐃᑲᓃᐣᐠ for March 22, 2024.

As we step into Friday, March 22, 2024, the remote communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake First Nations are facing a notably cold morning, with the mercury dipping to -24°C.

Light snow flurries and a brisk northwest wind set the stage for a day where warmth and caution are paramount.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Early observations from Big Trout Lake Airport indicate light snow with a temperature of -23.8°C, creating a substantial wind chill factor of -34°C due to the northwest wind blowing at 15 km/h. Visibility is relatively clear at 15 km, though the snow may reduce it throughout the day.

Today’s Weather Forecast

The day promises a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40% chance of afternoon flurries as winds shift to northwest at 30 km/h. Temperatures will struggle to rise, peaking at a high of -14°C.

The wind chill in the morning will make it feel as frigid as -36°C, slightly improving to -25°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite is significantly high, urging everyone to dress warmly and take preventive measures.

Extended Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with continued chances of flurries. The temperature is expected to drop to -24°C, with wind chills reaching -36°C overnight.

Partly cloudy skies with continued chances of flurries. The temperature is expected to drop to -24°C, with wind chills reaching -36°C overnight. Saturday, March 23: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -12°C. Wind chills will make it feel like -33°C in the morning, improving slightly by the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -12°C. Wind chills will make it feel like -33°C in the morning, improving slightly by the afternoon. Sunday, March 24: The sun and clouds will alternate, providing slight relief with a high of -11°C. However, the night will see temperatures plummet to -30°C.

The sun and clouds will alternate, providing slight relief with a high of -11°C. However, the night will see temperatures plummet to -30°C. Monday, March 25: Sunny skies return, offering a crisp -12°C high, with a cloudy night and a 40% chance of snow, warming slightly to -17°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In response to the forecast, residents are advised to layer heavily. This includes thermal underlayers, insulated mid-layers, and windproof, waterproof outer layers. Essential accessories like gloves, hats, and face protection are crucial to guard against frostbite, especially during early morning and late evening hours when the wind chill is most severe.

Weather Trivia

The Northern Ontario and Manitoba regions, home to these communities, are known for their resilience and adaptability to extreme weather conditions. The record for the coldest temperature in Canada was set in Snag, Yukon, at -63°C in 1947—a stark reminder of the harsh winters faced by Canada’s northern populations.