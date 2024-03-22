Immediate Action: Firefighters Tackle Early Morning Fire

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) was swiftly on the scene at an industrial complex on Neebing Avenue at 10:40 AM today, responding to reports of a significant fire outbreak. Upon arrival, the first unit was met with visible smoke and flames, although all occupants had already evacuated the premises safely.

All Hands on Deck: Extensive Response to Industrial Incident

The situation prompted a second alarm, bringing an extensive TBFR response to the scene, including six pumper trucks, one aerial ladder, and a command unit. The initial crews acted quickly to extinguish the fire, preventing further damage and potential injuries.

Investigation Underway: Authorities Probe Cause of Fire

The Ontario Fire Marshal, alongside the Ministry of Labor, has taken charge of the scene to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire. This inquiry aims to uncover the origins of the blaze and to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Statement from Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper

“At approximately 10:30 ET this morning a hog fuel feed system fire occurred at Thunder Bay Pulp & Paper (“TBPP”). The fire has been extinguished. Trained mill emergency responders were onsite within minutes, partnering with local fire and police to secure the area and support those who were working in the immediate vicinity. There are four (4) contractors being treated at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. Our thoughts are with these individuals and their families, and TBPP wishes them a speedy recovery. We thank the mill employees, firefighters, police and emergency medical personnel whose swift response and expertise helped us through this event. A full investigation is underway, and we are working with the Ministry of Labour and relevant governmental authorities. TBPP remains fully operational at this time. We will issue further updates as required.”

Minor Injuries Reported: Four Receive Medical Attention

Despite the swift action of TBFR, four individuals were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Center with minor injuries resulting from the incident. They are currently receiving treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

The community’s quick response and the effective action of TBFR have once again demonstrated the critical importance of emergency services in ensuring public safety.