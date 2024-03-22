THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – The excitement is building as Country on the Bay returns to Fort William Historical Park for an electrifying weekend of music, entertainment, and community spirit.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Kam River, Country on the Bay 2024 is gearing up to be an unmissable event for country music fans everywhere.

Taking place on Friday July 19 through to Sunday July 21st, Country on the Bay 2024 will feature an extraordinary lineup of acclaimed artists, including some of the biggest names in the genre.

Hosting the festival during the weekend will be Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer Jason McCoy, of the Road Hammers who will keep you entertained all weekend long.

Friday Night will feature the throwback country artist Sawyer Brown who will play alongside the thrilling country stars High Valley and Canadian country sensation Josh Ross.

Opening those gates Friday will be up and coming Toronto based country artist Bree Taylor who is sure to get you pumped up and ready for the weekend festivities.

Get ready to sing and dance the night away with country music icon and festival headliner Blake Shelton, where he’ll bring his chart-topping hits and infectious charm to the stage for an unforgettable experience that Thunder Bay has never seen before.

Prepare to be captivated by the deep, resonant voice and timeless hits of country music legend Trace Adkins, where his commanding stage presence will transport you to the heart of true country soul. Blake and Trace are sure to set the stage on fire with some of their duets that you know and love.

Saturday Night also features the hits of Tyler Joe Miller, Sacha, and Petric featuring Catie St. Germain and we are ‘confident’ that you will have ‘never met a beer you didn’t like’ on Saturday Night at Country on the Bay. Travelling east towards Thunder Bay from Saskatchewan will be opening act Jake Vaadeland & The Sturgeon River Boys who will be sure to impress festival patrons with their bluegrass talent and 50’s rockabilly schtick.

Sunday will be a hard-hitting night of country music with Dallas Smith as he takes the stage as one of our headliners for Country on the Bay 2024. Dallas is sure to deliver an unforgettable “rock n roll with a country flair” performance that will leave you wanting more. Sunday also features country superstars Mackenzie Porter,The Washboard Union, and Tebey who are sure to keep the party going all day long. Nashville based singer-songwriter Griffin Palmer as well as the American-Idol Golden Ticket Winner Brayden King will also be gracing our mainstage as we close out the festival weekend with a sure fire bang!

“We’re thrilled to announce the incredible lineup for Country on the Bay 2024,” said David Allen, co-promoter of Country on the Bay. “From established superstars to rising talents, this year’s festival promises to deliver something special for every country music enthusiast.”

In addition to the stellar musical performances, Country on the Bay will offer a variety of activities and attractions for attendees to enjoy. From mouth-watering local cuisine to unique artisanal crafts, there will be plenty to see and do throughout the weekend.

VIP Passes are currently sold out, however LIMITED General Admission Weekend Passes are available for purchase at countryonthebay.ca.