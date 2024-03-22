Toronto – Weather – The City of Toronto is under a snowfall warning today and tonight, with significant snowfall anticipated across the region. Residents should brace for challenging weather conditions as the system moves through the area.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 12:09 PM EDT, light snow is falling over Toronto, observed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport. Current conditions are as follows:

Temperature: -3.6°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -8°C.

Snow is expected to intensify by late afternoon or evening, potentially disrupting the evening commute and making travel hazardous.

Weather Forecast

Today: Snow throughout the day, with accumulations of about 5 cm. Winds shifting east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high is expected to be -1°C, feeling like -8°C due to wind chill. Visibility may be further reduced in heavy snowfall, with peak rates reaching up to 2 cm per hour.

Snowfall continues into the night, with an additional 5 to 10 cm expected. Wind northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will drop to -3°C, with wind chills near -10°C. Saturday, March 23: The weather will clear up by late morning after a mainly cloudy start. Winds from the north at 20 km/h, with a high of +4°C but feeling as cold as -9°C in the morning.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Prepare for cold and snowy conditions. Wear insulated, waterproof boots, a warm hat, gloves, and a heavy coat. Layering clothing is advisable to adjust comfortably to changing indoor and outdoor temperatures.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the heaviest snowfall in Toronto’s history occurred on December 11, 1944? The city was blanketed with nearly 48 cm of snow, causing significant disruptions and marking a memorable event in Toronto’s weather history.