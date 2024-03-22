THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the relaunch of SHIFT: Thunder Bay’s Young Professionals Network. SHIFT strives to bring the under 40 demographic together to socialize, mobilize, and realize personal, professional, and community development.

“The SHIFT re-launch recognizes the incredible value of young professionals to the social and economic health of our city and region,” says Charla Robinson, Chamber President. “The Chamber is honoured to have a role in supporting young professionals in fulfilling their goals while making a positive impact in the community.”

Integral to the redevelopment and implementation of SHIFT, a newly appointed volunteer taskforce is set to host a variety of personal and professional development activities while providing opportunities for young people to connect with mentors, encourage knowledge sharing, and build meaningful relationships in the community.

SHIFT Taskforce Chair, Jamie Crozier, invites all under 40 individuals to be part of this exciting new chapter. “SHIFT connects a diverse group of individuals from a variety of professions and backgrounds. Together, we are driving Thunder Bay forward and with the strength of our collective ambition, there’s no limit to what we can achieve.”

To get involved and for updates on upcoming events follow SHIFT’s social media channels and visit shiftnetwork.ca