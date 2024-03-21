BENCH WARRANT Issued for Marcus Frederick JONES of Winnipeg

Sandy Lake, ON – A Winnipeg man, 44-year-old Marcus Frederick JONES is facing numerous drug-trafficking charges connected to a February incident in Sandy Lake First Nation is now the subject of a bench warrant after he failed to appear in court.

Members of the Nishnaawbe Aski Police Service, working out of the Sandy Lake detachment, were originally dispatched to a call for service in the community on Feb. 20 following reports of a male unconscious inside of a vehicle.

When police arrived, they learned the suspect was in possession of narcotics, and was suspected of trafficking drugs into the community. He was arrested without incident.

Further investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, oxycodone, codeine, Xanax, clonazepam, Suboxone, a large knife, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Marcus Frederick JONES, 44, of Winnipeg, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Codeine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Xanax for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Clonazepam for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Suboxone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

The accused was released with conditions and a court appearance date, however, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday, March 11 when he failed to appear in court.