A Cold Front Brings Significant Snowfall to Toronto

TORONTO – WEATHER – As Toronto gears up for the weekend, a significant weather shift is on the horizon. A Winter Weather Advisory alongside a Special Weather Statement has been issued for the City of Toronto, indicating a potentially impactful snowfall event this Friday.

Residents and commuters should be on alert for conditions that could affect travel and outdoor activities.

Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday, March 21, 2024, Toronto Pearson International Airport reports mainly clear skies with a temperature of -4.5°C. The barometric pressure is rising at 102.8 kPa, signifying the approach of colder weather.

The northwest wind at 21 km/h creates a wind chill making it feel like -11°C. Visibility stands strong at 24 km, offering a clear night ahead. However, the serene conditions are a calm before the expected snowstorm.

Friday’s Forecast

The city will see a shift from clear skies to snowy vistas as early as Friday morning. Snowfall is expected to start light but will intensify by late afternoon into the evening, persisting into the night before tapering off. The forecast suggests snow accumulations of 5 to 10 cm, with possibilities of higher amounts closer to Lake Ontario. Visibility may be reduced in heavier snowfall areas, affecting the evening commute. Furthermore, there is a risk of freezing rain near Lake Erie on Friday evening.

Cloudy with periods of snow beginning in the morning. Expected snow accumulation is 2 to 4 cm during the day, with winds picking up from the east. The high for the day is forecasted at -1°C.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday, March 23: The day may bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a warmer high of +5°C.

Sunday, March 24: Expect sunny skies with a high of +3°C, continuing into a clear night.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the impending snow and chilly temperatures, dressing in warm layers is advisable. Ensure to wear a waterproof outer layer, gloves, a hat, and insulated boots to navigate the snowy conditions comfortably.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The heaviest snowfall ever recorded in Toronto in a single day was 48 cm on December 11, 1944. This upcoming snowfall, while significant, is just a fraction of historical extremes.