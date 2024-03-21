Winter Advisory Hits Sault Ste. Marie and Surrounding Areas

Sault Ste. Marie – Weather – Residents and travellers in Sault Ste. Marie and areas including Agawa – Lake Superior Park, and from Searchmont to Batchawana Bay west of Sault Ste. Marie, are advised to prepare for a significant snowfall event this Friday.

A winter weather travel advisory highlights potential challenges that could impact daily activities and travel plans.

Tonight’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at Sault Ste. Marie Airport at 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday, March 21, 2024, the weather is partly cloudy with a current temperature of -7.5°C. The pressure is rising at 102.7 kPa, indicating changing weather conditions. With a gentle NNW breeze at 5 km/h, the wind chill factor brings the perceived temperature down to -10°C. Visibility is excellent at 32 km, offering a clear evening ahead. However, the weather is set to take a turn as we head into Friday.

Friday’s Forecast

The region is expected to see a range of weather conditions starting Friday afternoon, continuing into the night, and possibly extending into early Saturday morning. Initial flurries in the morning will precede more intense snowfall in the afternoon, with 5 to 10 cm of snow expected. Some areas may experience even higher amounts of snowfall within a short duration, significantly reducing visibility and making travel hazardous.

The day begins with a 40 percent chance of flurries, becoming mainly cloudy. Snowfall intensity will increase by the afternoon, with southeast winds picking up. The high is expected at -2°C.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday, March 23: The weather clears up, bringing sunny skies with a high of -3°C, transitioning into a clear night.

Sunday, March 24: A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted, with a high of -1°C, and the night might see cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of flurries.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecasted conditions, layering up is crucial. Opt for a waterproof outer layer, thermal wear, and insulated footwear. Don’t forget your gloves, scarf, and a hat to keep warm and protected against the snowy backdrop.

Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie is no stranger to snow. The city once witnessed a record-breaking snowfall of over 30 cm in a single 24-hour period, highlighting the region’s capability to withstand and manage significant winter weather events.