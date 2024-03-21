MARTEN FALLS FN – In the wake of a distressing series of overdoses in the Marten Falls First Nation, the local police force has made a significant breakthrough in their drug trafficking investigation.

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, operating from the Marten Falls Detachment, first responded to emergency calls on February 29, 2024, following a concerning number of drug overdose incidents within the community.

Quick intervention with Narcan, a life-saving antidote for opioid overdoses, was administered to the victims, who were subsequently taken to the local nursing station for further medical support and recovery. Thankfully, all the individuals involved in these incidents have survived.

The persistent efforts of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service led to the identification of a suspect allegedly connected to the trafficking of the substances responsible for the overdoses.

With warrant in hand, NAPS officers successfully located and apprehended the suspect in Marten Falls on Wednesday, March 20.

The accused, Shannon Melanie COASTER, a 27-year-old resident of Marten Falls First Nation, has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. Following the arrest, COASTER was released from custody with specific conditions and is scheduled for a court appearance on July 20, 2024.

This arrest marks a crucial step in combatting the devastating impact of drug trafficking on this close-knit community. It also underscores the vital role that effective policing and community-based interventions play in addressing the broader health crises facing First Nations communities. The incident has strengthened the resolve of Marten Falls First Nation to continue the fight against the illegal drug trade and its ripple effects on the community’s health and safety.