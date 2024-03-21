THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a continuing clampdown on drug trafficking within Thunder Bay, the Thunder Bay Police Service executed two critical search warrants on Wednesday, March 20, leading to the arrest of seven individuals.

The operation was part of a concerted effort by the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit and Emergency Task Unit to target activities related to the illegal drug trade in the region.

The searches took place in residential areas, focusing on a home in the 100 block of Machar Avenue and another in the 200 block of Finlayson Street.

These actions led to the seizure of large quantities of drugs suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl, with an estimated street value exceeding $135,000.

Additionally, the police confiscated nearly $100,000 in cash, believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking.

Six out of the seven individuals arrested in connection with these operations do not hold local addresses in Thunder Bay, highlighting the potential external influence on the city’s drug trade.

Among the arrested were Joseph BOACHIE, 28, from Brantford; Stephon EDWARDS, 29, from Toronto; Lynston HENRY-OSBORNE, 30, from Scarborough; Jordan FORTUNE-FLETCHER, 33, from Lancaster, Ont; Alex HAZELL, 27, from Toronto; Bento SEBASTIAO, 34, from Toronto; and Dina SHAFRANSKI, 54, from Thunder Bay.

The charges laid against these individuals include possession for the purpose of trafficking (with some facing this charge twice) and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. BOACHIE faces an additional charge related to the possession of fraudulent identity.

Following their arrest, the accused were presented in court on Thursday, March 21, and have since been remanded into custody pending future court appearances. This operation underscores the ongoing challenges and successes in combatting drug trafficking in Thunder Bay and serves as a reminder of the continuous effort required to address this issue.

The investigation is still ongoing, with authorities keen on dismantling networks that jeopardize the community’s safety and well-being.