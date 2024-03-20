Winnipeg Experiences Crisp, Clear Conditions Amidst Late Winter Chill

Winnipeg greets the day with clear skies and a chilly -13.5°C, as reported from the Richardson International Airport early this Wednesday. The barometric pressure is notably high at 102.8 kPa and continues to rise, indicating stable weather conditions.

A brisk north-northwest wind at 19 km/h adds to the chill, creating a wind chill factor of -22°C. Despite the cold, visibility is excellent at 24 km, offering clear views under sunny skies.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Winnipeg’s residents are waking up to a clear and cold morning, with the weather more reminiscent of the heart of winter than the anticipated start of spring.

Today’s Forecast

Today, March 20: The sun will shine brightly in the morning, later giving way to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h will become lighter, setting the stage for a high of -9°C. The wind chill will feel like -25°C in the morning, improving slightly to -16°C by the afternoon. The UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight: Expect partly cloudy skies, clearing after midnight. Light winds will continue, with temperatures dropping to -20°C. The evening’s wind chill will be -16°C, getting colder to -24°C overnight.

Thursday, March 21: Sunshine returns, with some clouds appearing in the afternoon. Light winds will persist, with a high of -5°C. The morning will start with a wind chill of -24°C, becoming less severe at -9°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains moderate at 3.

Thursday Night: The area will see cloudy periods with a low of -16°C.

Friday, March 22: The forecast promises a sunny day with a high of -7°C, followed by a clear night with temperatures dropping to -18°C.

Saturday, March 23: Continues the trend of sunny days, with a high of -5°C and a clear night, as temperatures fall to -16°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

To navigate Winnipeg’s cold yet sunny weather, residents should opt for layered clothing, including a base layer for warmth, a mid-layer for insulation, and a windproof outer layer to fend off the chill. A hat, gloves, and scarf are essential for added protection against the wind chill, especially in the morning and evening. Sunglasses could be useful during the day to protect against glare from the sun and snow.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg, known as the gateway to the west, often experiences wide temperature fluctuations throughout the year, attributed to its geographical location in the center of North America. This positioning allows for very cold winters and warm summers, with late-season cold snaps like the current conditions not being uncommon.