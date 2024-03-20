WINNIPEG – NATIONAL NEWS – In the early hours of March 19, 2024, a concerning scene unfolded in Winnipeg that has since prompted a major police investigation.

At about 9:15 a.m., Winnipeg Police Service officers were called to an apartment suite located in the 800 block of Main Street, following reports of an unresponsive adult male.

Upon arrival, officers from the North District made a grim discovery. The adult male, found in a critical state, was quickly transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

This incident has escalated to a homicide investigation, now being led by the Winnipeg Police Service’s Homicide Unit.

The authorities are currently seeking assistance from the public. Anyone in the vicinity who might have video surveillance footage or any information that could aid the investigators is urged to come forward.

This call extends to anyone with potential insight, no matter how insignificant it might seem. The Winnipeg Police Service has made available several contact options for individuals wishing to help, including reaching out directly to the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS. Information can also be submitted online via the Winnipeg Crime Stoppers website.