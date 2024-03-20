Ontario’s Cold Spot: Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Braces for Extreme Cold

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, along with the communities of Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake First Nation, are facing another day deep in winter’s grip. Recorded from Big Trout Lake Airport early this morning, the temperature plunges to a chilling -26.9°C under light snow conditions. The pressure is steady at 102.1 kPa, with a humidity of 76%. A brisk north-northwest wind at 18 km/h, gusting to 28 km/h, pushes the wind chill factor to an extreme -39°C, significantly reducing visibility to 16 km.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The region is Ontario’s coldest spot this morning, showcasing a harsh winter environment with light snow and severe wind chill.

Today’s Forecast

The day will start mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries early in the morning, then clearing. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will see temperatures rise slightly to a high of -18°C.

However, the wind chill will remain extreme, hitting -42°C in the morning and -27°C in the afternoon. Frostbite can occur within minutes under these conditions. The UV index is low at 2.

Tonight: Expect clear skies with winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to -30°C, with an evening wind chill of -27°C and worsening to -39°C overnight. The risk of frostbite remains high.

Thursday, March 21: The weather will be mainly sunny, with winds shifting to the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will reach -13°C, but morning wind chills as low as -38°C and -20°C in the afternoon again pose a frostbite risk. The UV index will stay low at 2.

Thursday Night: The skies will remain clear, with temperatures falling to -30°C.

Friday, March 22: Sunny conditions continue, with a high of -15°C and a clear night as temperatures dip to -26°C.

Saturday, March 23: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries is expected, with a high of -12°C. The night will be clear, with lows around -26°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents and visitors should dress in heavy winter clothing, including multiple layers of insulation, windproof outer layers, and accessories such as mittens, warm hats, and scarves to protect exposed skin. Footwear should be insulated and waterproof. The extreme cold and wind chill values necessitate special attention to covering all exposed skin to prevent frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and the surrounding First Nations communities are situated in areas known for experiencing some of Canada’s most extreme winter weather conditions. Their geographical location, combined with local climatic factors, often results in significantly lower temperatures and higher wind chill values, highlighting the resilience and preparedness of these communities against harsh winter conditions.