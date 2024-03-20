WASAHO CREE NATION – WEATHER – Wasaho Cree Nation is currently under an extreme cold warning. A perilous period of icy wind chills is looming, expected to impact the region imminently. This alert emphasizes the heightened risks associated with such severe weather conditions, particularly for vulnerable groups in the community.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: The immediate forecast reveals a daunting scenario, with wind chill values plunging to near minus 45 degrees Celsius. This intense cold snap is forecasted to take hold overnight and persist into Thursday morning, enveloping the Wasaho Cree Nation in a frigid embrace that demands utmost caution and preparation from all residents.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions: As the extreme cold tightens its grip on the area, residents are advised to prepare for continued low temperatures and hazardous wind chills into the next few days. The severity of the cold warrants special attention to personal safety, with measures in place to mitigate the risks associated with such extreme weather.