As travellers across Ontario and beyond prepare for their journeys, today’s weather conditions present a mix of challenges and serene winter landscapes. From the deep freeze in the north to brisk but sunny conditions in the south, navigating the diverse weather will require preparation and caution.

Northern Ontario: Regions like Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and surrounding First Nations communities face extreme cold, with temperatures plunging to as low as -27°C and wind chills reaching a biting -39°C. Light snow and mainly cloudy skies dominate the morning, clearing up as the day progresses. Travelers are advised to dress in heavy winter gear and ensure their vehicles are winter-ready. Check with your airline about possible flight delays due to de-icing.

Sault Ste. Marie and Surroundings: A winter weather travel advisory is in effect early this morning due to locally heavy snowfall, causing reduced visibility and potentially challenging driving conditions. Accumulations of 5 to 10 cm of snow are expected. Adjust your driving to changing road conditions and maintain a safe following distance.

Toronto and Area: The city sees milder conditions with temperatures hovering around 0°C, accompanied by flurries and gusty winds. Travelers should be prepared for slippery roads, especially on untreated surfaces.

Thunder Bay: Offering mainly sunny skies after a clear and cold morning, temperatures will rise to a high of -6°C, although wind chills in the morning could feel as cold as -23°C. Drivers should be cautious of icy patches, particularly in shaded or untreated areas.

Winnipeg: Travellers heading west into Manitoba will find sunny skies in Winnipeg, with afternoon temperatures reaching -9°C. However, morning wind chills will make it feel significantly colder. Ensure your vehicle has a winter emergency kit in case of unexpected stops.

Road Conditions: Across all regions, varying degrees of snow accumulation and icy patches can make driving hazardous. Strong winds in many areas may lead to drifting snow on roadways, further challenging travel conditions.

For the Latest Road Conditions: Before setting out, travellers can call 511 for the latest road conditions in their area. This service provides up-to-date information on road closures, construction, and weather-related road conditions to help plan the safest route.

Travel Tips:

Always check the weather forecast and road conditions before departing.

Keep extra blankets, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.

Ensure your cell phone is fully charged and you have an appropriate charger.

If traveling in extreme cold, carry a winter survival kit including a shovel, sand or cat litter for traction, and a flashlight.

Stay Safe: While the beauty of a winter landscape can be enchanting, it’s important to remember that conditions can change rapidly. Stay informed, prepare accordingly, and prioritize safety on your travels.