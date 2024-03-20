THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Earlier this month some of our Elite and High Performance athletes travelled to Ontario Senior Age Group Swimming Provincials and they did not disappoint.

76 teams from across Ontario competed at this event showcasing some of the fastest swimmers in the province. Sierra Bourgeois, Abbi Brown, Jed Demillo, Daniel Giardetti, Liam Rose-Westin and Roxy Ramirez all achieved personal best times-a product of their commitment and hard work.

Stand out performances from Sierra (13 and U) as she made the podium (bronze) in the 1500 Free and 100 Free and finished top 10 in all but one race. Abbi (15) achieved bronze in the 1500 Free and top 10 in all swims.

“It was great to be part of such a big team at OSCs, I enjoyed cheering on my teammates. I didn’t expect to win a medal and I’m looking forward to competing at Western Canadian Championships later in March. I’ve improved my 1500 free time by almost 30 seconds since the end of January, I’m so thankful for all the racing opportunities I’ve had” said an excited Abbi.

Liam finished 4th in the 1500 hi-lighting the endurance of our swimmers.

Good luck to our racers participating in the spring swim camp-training up to 6 hours a day! Next up-National level racing at Canadian Westerns.

GO BOLTS!

submitted by Andrea Shepard and Natalie Lehto