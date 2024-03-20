Thunder Bay Embraces a Chilly but Bright Start to the Day

As Thunder Bay wakes up to a mainly clear sky this March 20, 2024, the temperature stands at a brisk -12.3°C, according to the latest readings from Thunder Bay Airport. The pressure is on an upward trend at 101.5 kPa, indicating improving weather conditions. The humidity level is relatively low at 50%, with a northwest wind blowing at 32 km/h and gusts reaching up to 51 km/h, creating a wind chill factor of -23°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, promising a day of clear skies and sunshine.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The city is experiencing mainly clear conditions early this morning, with the cold and gusty winds making it feel significantly colder than the actual temperature suggests.

Today’s Forecast

Today, March 20: Expect a mainly sunny day, with the north wind at 20 km/h becoming lighter by late morning. The high for the day is anticipated to be -6°C, but with the wind chill, it could feel as cold as -23°C in the morning, improving to -10°C in the afternoon. The UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight: The sky will remain clear, with light winds of up to 15 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to -22°C, with the wind chill making it feel like -11°C in the evening and -24°C overnight.

Thursday, March 21: The sunshine will continue, with light winds once again. The high is forecasted to be -2°C, though the morning will start with a wind chill of -27°C, becoming less severe at -4°C in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Expect increasing cloudiness with a low of -14°C.

Friday, March 22: The day will be cloudy, with a high of -4°C, followed by a clear night and a low of -18°C.

Saturday, March 23: Sunny conditions are forecasted once again, with a high of -4°C and a clear night, as temperatures drop to -18°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For those heading out in Thunder Bay today, dressing in warm, layered clothing is essential. Start with a thermal base layer, add an insulating mid-layer, and finish with a windproof outer layer to combat the chilly winds. Don’t forget a hat, gloves, and a scarf to protect against the wind chill, especially in the early morning and late evening.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s location on the northwest shore of Lake Superior contributes to its varied climate, with cold, snowy winters and warm summers. The lake can influence weather patterns, often moderating temperatures but also contributing to significant snowfall during the winter months.