Thunder Bay – Business – Thunder Bay made a significant mark at the Prospector and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), the world’s premier mining conference, held in Toronto from March 3rd – 6th. The CEDC team with their blue blazers were a great representation of “Team Thunder Bay”.

Demonstrating the city’s growing position in the mining industry, Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario were represented by over 70 booths and numerous delegates, showcasing the region’s robust mining capabilities and potential.

The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC), in collaboration with Confederation College and Lakehead University, showcased ThunderBay and Northwestern Ontario as a growing hub for the mining industry at the Mining in Northwestern Ontario Booth.

The Mayor of Thunder Bay, Ken Boshcoff also attended the conference participating in a variety of meetings, events and tours with CEDC staff.This collaborative effort showcased the Thunder Bay’s robust potential, boasting an array of opportunities in economic development, training, education, and workforce initiatives. This showcase exemplified the comprehensive support system fostering the City’s commitment to growth and supporting the 15 major exploration projects and 9 active mines in Northwestern Ontario.

“Northwestern Ontario is indeed poised to become a mining powerhouse!” Says, Mayor Ken Boshcoff. “It is an exciting time for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario as we have been witnessing significant activity in mineral exploration and production. This was apparent at PDAC; seeing the strong presence of Thunder Bay companies and representatives at the conference was truly inspiring.”

Inaugurating its Thunder Bay event at PDAC with 170 attendees, the Thunder Bay CEDC celebrated and facilitated connections between local service and supplycompanies with key mines and exploration projects in the region. The event generated significant energy, resonating throughout the conference, and fostering excitement around Thunder Bay as a key player in Ontario’s mining sector.

“The Thunder Bay CEDC was thrilled to support representatives and companies from Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario at PDAC,” says Jamie Taylor, CEO of Thunder Bay CEDC. “Our team worked diligently to ensure Thunder Bay companies operating in the mining and exploration sector were aware of the immense benefits of attending PDAC. We are delighted with the success witnessed, marking one of the greatest presences of Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario in the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase and at the tradeshow.”

