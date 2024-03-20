Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The current weather offers a stark contrast to typical March conditions, with clear skies and low temperatures reminiscent of the deep winter months.

Kenora will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. The wind will be relatively gentle, up to 15 km/h, but the morning will still feel exceedingly cold with a wind chill of -25°C, improving slightly to -13°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 2, indicating minimal sun exposure risks.

Wednesday Night: Expect clear skies with winds continuing up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to -22°C, with wind chill making it feel like -14°C in the evening and even colder at -24°C overnight.

Thursday, March 21: The sun will shine brightly, offering some visual warmth despite the high of only -6°C.

Thursday Night: The area will experience cloudy periods with a low of -16°C, suggesting variable cloud cover without significant precipitation.

Friday, March 22: The day is set to begin with some cloudiness, gradually clearing to bring a high of -6°C, consistent with the preceding days.

Friday Night: Clear skies will dominate, and the temperature will drop to a low of -20°C, maintaining the trend of cold nights.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the persistent cold and wind chill, residents should dress in warm, layered clothing, including thermal base layers, wool or fleece mid-layers, and insulated outerwear. A wind-resistant coat, insulated boots, gloves, and a hat are essential to protect against the cold and wind, especially during the early morning and late evening hours.

Weather Trivia

Kenora’s geographical position, close to the Manitoba border and the northern reaches of Lake of the Woods, can lead to varied weather patterns, including sudden drops in temperature and clear, cold winter days well into the spring months. This phenomenon highlights the unpredictable nature of weather in northern climates and the importance of staying prepared for all conditions.