WINNIPEG – NATIONAL NEWS – The Winnipeg Police Service have disclosed details of a heart-wrenching investigation into the death of a three-month-old infant, identified as Layla MATTERN MUISE, that led to the arrest of her parents on March 19, 2024.

The incident, dating back to February 2, 2022, began with an emergency call that brought both police and paramedics to a residence on Westgrove Way, where they discovered the unresponsive baby girl.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Layla was pronounced deceased a few days later.

The Child Abuse Unit of the Winnipeg Police Service spearheaded an investigation into Layla’s sudden and tragic death.

The case took a grim turn when autopsy and toxicology reports revealed that the infant had been exposed to fentanyl and methamphetamine, leading to her untimely demise.

As the investigation unfolded over the past month, the Winnipeg Police Service worked in consultation with the Manitoba Prosecution Service, culminating in the authorization of charges against the child’s parents. Christopher Joseph MATTERN, 39, and Alison Kimberly MUISE, 40, now face charges for failing to provide the necessaries of life to their daughter.

The couple was detained in custody following their arrest, marking a significant development in a case that underscores the devastating impact of substance exposure on the most vulnerable members of society.

This incident has sparked a nationwide discussion on child safety, parental responsibility, and the broader societal implications of drug abuse.

As the community mourns the loss of a young life and the legal proceedings against Layla’s parents begin, this case serves as a poignant reminder of the need for vigilance and protection for all children.