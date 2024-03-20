FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A traffic stop in Fort Frances has culminated in the arrest of a driver and the imposition of several charges.

Routine Check Uncovers Multiple Violations

On the evening of March 17, 2024, officers from the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 near Lake Road. The stop, initiated over a traffic violation, quickly escalated when the officer identified the driver as being under a driving suspension.

Suspended Driver Caught with Cannabis

The situation took a further turn as the officer discovered an open package of cannabis within easy reach of the driver, leading to an arrest for operating a vehicle while suspended and additional charges. The incident highlights the importance of adherence to road safety and legal compliance.

Charges Filed, Court Date Set for May

Cori GRATTON, a 52-year-old resident of Fort Frances, now faces multiple charges, including driving while under suspension, driving with cannabis in open original packaging, improper number plate light, and failing to surrender an insurance card. Following the charges, GRATTON was released from custody, with a court appearance scheduled for May 17, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances.