THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay is asking residents to provide their feedback in a survey on the possibility of designating encampment locations on City-owned land for people experiencing homelessness who live outside and are unsheltered.

“Although the City is not a housing provider and does not provide direct services to those in encampments, we play a key coordinating role in our community’s response as most encampments are on City-owned lands,” said Cynthia Olsen, Director – Strategy & Engagement.

Canadian legislation, in the National Housing Strategy Act, recognizes housing as a human right, something that has been affirmed in international law. In addition, an Ontario court issued a decision that addressed the issue of unsheltered homelessness due to a lack of shelter space being available.

Keeping in line with this, City Council approved a decision last year to also use a human-rights based approach as a response to unsheltered homelessness. Council also directed City staff to consult a variety of groups and the public on the possibility of designated or supported encampment locations.

Hard copies of the survey are available at City Hall and all branches of the Thunder Bay Public Library. There is also an opportunity to fill out the survey in person at the 55 Plus Centre on March 26 from 1 – 4:30 pm. The survey closes April 1 at midnight.

For more information, and to take the survey online, visit: thunderbay.ca/getinvolved