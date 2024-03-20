Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather for March 20, 2024: A Cold Snap Continues

Vermilion Bay and Dryden are facing a day characteristic of the deep winter rather than the anticipated arrival of spring. As recorded at the Dryden Airport in the early hours of March 20, 2024, the temperature stands at a frigid -16.9°C under partly cloudy skies. The barometric pressure is measured at 102.1 kPa, with humidity at 65%. A north wind blowing at 15 km/h is contributing to a wind chill effect of -25°C, and visibility is somewhat reduced at 16 km.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The current weather condition offers a mix of sun and cloud, with a modest wind chill making outdoor activities require careful preparation against the cold.

Today’s Forecast

Today, March 20: The area will experience a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. There’s a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Winds will be gentle, up to 15 km/h, with the high expected to reach -9°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -26°C in the morning and -14°C in the afternoon. The UV index is predicted to be low at 2.

Tonight: Conditions will be partly cloudy, clearing up near midnight. The wind will continue at up to 15 km/h, with temperatures plummeting to -24°C. The evening will start with a wind chill of -15°C, worsening to -27°C overnight.

Thursday, March 21: Sunshine will dominate the day, but with winds still up to 15 km/h, the high will only reach -8°C. Morning wind chill values could drop to -29°C, presenting a risk of frostbite, and improving slightly to -14°C in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Cloud cover will increase, with a low of -17°C expected.

Friday, March 22: A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted, with a high of -7°C, indicating slightly warmer but still chilly conditions.

Friday Night: The sky will clear, and temperatures will again fall sharply to -21°C, marking another cold night ahead.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the persistently cold conditions, it’s crucial to dress warmly. Wear layers that can be adjusted as needed, including thermal undergarments, a fleece mid-layer, and a windproof, insulated outer layer. Protect your extremities with a warm hat, gloves, and a scarf, and wear insulated, waterproof boots to combat the cold and any snow on the ground.

Weather Trivia

Vermilion Bay and Dryden’s geographic positioning in Northwestern Ontario subjects them to a continental climate with significant seasonal temperature variations. This includes the possibility of late-season cold snaps, as Arctic air masses can still exert their influence well into what the calendar suggests should be the beginning of spring.