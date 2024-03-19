Winnipeg – Winnipeggers are waking up to a freezing Tuesday morning, with weather conditions signalling a significant drop in temperature as the day progresses.

Let’s dissect the current weather conditions and peek into what the rest of the week has in store.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 2:00 AM CDT, observed from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the city is shrouded in mostly cloudy skies. The mercury hovers around 0.1°C, but don’t let the non-negative temperature fool you; it’s going to get colder. The pressure stands at 100.7 kPa, indicating a rising trend, which often signals clearing weather. The humidity level is high at 89%, with a northwest wind blowing at 17 km/h. Visibility is clear at 24 km, suggesting no immediate impediments for morning commuters.

In the Forecast

Today, expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of morning flurries, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud as the day unfolds. However, the wind will not be as forgiving, blowing northwest at a brisk 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h. Temperatures will take a nosedive to minus 10°C in the afternoon, with wind chill values hovering near a biting minus 19. The UV index sits at a moderate 3, indicating some sun amidst the cold.

Night

Tonight, the sky will clear up, leaving only a few clouds. The north wind, gusting from 30 km/h up to 50 km/h, will bring temperatures down to minus 16°C. The wind chill factor will make it feel like minus 19 in the evening, dropping even further to minus 25 overnight.

Extended Weather Forecast

Wednesday, March 20: A sunny but cold day awaits, with a high of minus 10°C. Night: The clear skies continue into the night, with the temperature plummeting to minus 21°C.

A sunny but cold day awaits, with a high of minus 10°C. Thursday, March 21: The sunshine remains, with temperatures slightly less frigid at a high of minus 6°C. Night: Expect cloudy periods, with the mercury dropping to minus 19°C.

The sunshine remains, with temperatures slightly less frigid at a high of minus 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In anticipation of the sharp temperature drop and brisk winds, layering becomes crucial. Opt for thermal undergarments, followed by fleece or wool for insulation, and top it off with a windproof outer layer. Don’t forget a hat, gloves, and a scarf to protect against the wind chill, along with insulated boots for warmth and traction.

Weather Trivia

Interestingly, Winnipeg is one of the coldest cities in the world with a population over 600,000, often experiencing extreme temperatures that showcase the resilience and adaptability of its residents.

As Winnipeg gears up for a notably colder week, remember to stay warm and safe. Keeping an eye on the temperature and wind chill will be key to navigating this chilly period comfortably.