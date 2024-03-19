Weather Forecast for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Oji-Cree: ᑭᐦᒋᓇᒣᑯᐦᓯᑊ ᐃᓂᓂᐧᐊᐠ, Bearskin Lake First Nation (Severn Ojibwa: ᒥᒋᑲᐣ ᓴᑲᐦᐃᑲᐣ), Sachigo Lake First Nation (Severn Ojibwa: ᓴᒋᑯ ᓴᑲᐦᐃᑲᐣ), Kasabonika First Nation (Oji-Cree: ᑳᐦᓴᐹᓇᐦᑳ ᓂᐣᑕᒻ ᐊᓂᐦᕈᓂᓂᐧᐗᐠ , Sandy Lake First Nation (or ᓀᑲᣞ ᓵᑲᐦᐃᑲᓃᐣᐠ for March 19 to 22, 2024.

The early hours of Tuesday have ushered in light snow across the northern First Nations communities, including Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake First Nation.

With the weather forecast indicating a continuation of cold conditions and snowfall, here’s what residents can expect:

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at Big Trout Lake Airport at 3:00 AM CDT, the area is experiencing light snow, with temperatures chillingly set at -10.4°C.

Humidity is high at 96%, and a gentle north-northeast wind at 4 km/h brings the wind chill down to -13°C. Visibility is reduced to 3 km, signaling moderate snowfall affecting the area.

Today’s Forecast

Tuesday’s forecast warns of snow and local blowing snow, with expected accumulations of 2 to 4 cm. The wind is set to shift northwest, increasing to 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h by late morning.

The day’s high will barely reach -9°C, but wind chill factors will make it feel much colder, at -18°C in the morning and dropping to -24°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Night

The evening will bring continued flurries and local blowing snow, with the northwest wind maintaining its strength at 40 km/h and gusting to 60 km/h.

Temperatures will plummet to a low of -27°C, with the wind chill making it feel like -24°C in the evening and a severe -40°C overnight, posing a significant risk of frostbite within minutes.

Extended Weather Forecast

Wednesday, March 20: The day offers a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -17°C. Night: Expect cloudy periods, with temperatures dropping to -30°C.

Thursday, March 21: Another day of mixed sun and cloud, with a slightly warmer high of -15°C. Night: Cloudy periods continue, with a low of -27°C.

Friday, March 22: The weather remains consistent, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -14°C. Night: The day concludes with cloudy periods, as temperatures fall to -25°C.

The weather remains consistent, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -14°C.

Residents of these northern First Nations communities are advised to prepare for severe cold and potential snow disruptions. Dressing in layers, ensuring proper home insulation, and keeping emergency supplies ready are critical measures to combat the freezing temperatures and wind chills.